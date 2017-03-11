Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat failed

New Delhi, March 11: In a major setback, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has lost from Haridwar rural seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the latest trends is emerging as the frontrunner in the race to form the next government in the hill state.

With 50 seats, the BJP has established a significant lead.

As per latest trends, the Indian National Congress (INC) has bagged 10 seats while other parties have bagged four seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly.

Contrary to the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP has been successful in defeating the Congress with a substantial lead in this year’s polls.

BJP’s Satpal Maharaj has taken a lead in Chaubattakhal.

(ANI)