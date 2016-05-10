Uttarakhand floor test outcome is a huge setback to Modi government: Kejriwal

New Deli, May 10: After Uttarakhand Assembly floor test which saw the Congress claiming that they have won it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it was a huge setback to Narendra Modi-led Central government.

“Uttarakhand floor test outcome is a huge setback to Modi Govt. Hope they will stop toppling Govts now,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Even before the result of the Uttarakhand Assembly floor test was announced, deposed Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the Congress has won and thanked the people.

The official result will be announced on Wednesday by the Supreme Court, which will receive records of the Tuesday’s trust vote in sealed cover.

In what could sound like a victory speech, Rawat said, “I thank supporters, all lawmakers, the Supreme Court and the people ofUttarakhand. The clouds of uncertainty will blow over tomorrow.”

Going a step ahead, Congress MLA Sarita Arya told the media, “We won the trust vote. The Congress got 33 votes and the BJP got 28 votes.”

President’s rule was lifted for two hours for the floor test to be conducted, which was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Following Supreme Court orders, the results will be presented to the court on Wednesday, before being made public.

Minutes before the floor test, BSP supremo Mayawati announced that her party would support the Congress during the trust vote.

BSP, in Uttarakhand, is a part of the six-member Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) that had supported the Congress government.

The key to Rawat’s way back to power is believed to be in the hands of six members PDF, which comprises the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and Independents, besides the BSP.

The PDF claimed all its six members have voted for the Congress.

Though the Congress suffered a setback in the loss of its legislator Rekha Arya, who crossed over to the BJP just before the floor test, the party acquired another. The BJP’s Bhim Lal Arya walked into the Assembly with Harish Rawat and said he would vote for the Congress.

After excluding the nine disqualified MLAs, who can not vote following a Supreme Court directive, the Assembly has an effective strength of 62 members. The Congress has 27 members including the Speaker in the 71-member Assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 27 members and a rebel who can vote. Two independents and one Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) member are with the Congress while the stand of two Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) members is not clear.

With nine rebels being disqualified, any side would need a majority of 32 to win the trust vote.

The proceedings were recorded on video.