 Uttarakhand government withdraws case against BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi for killing police horse Shaktiman

Dehradun/Uttarakhand, October 11: The Uttarakhand government has withdrawn a case against Bhartiya Janta Party legislator Ganesh Joshi, who was booked in 2016 for injuring police horse Shaktiman during a protest. Shaktiman got injured on March 14, 2016 and his hind leg had to be amputated after three days. Shaktiman died on April 20.

After a complaint was filed by Shaktiman’s rider Ravindra Singh on March 17, a case was registered against Ganesh Joshi and his supporters under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Ganesh Joshi was a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly from Mussorie was arrested on March 18, 2016 after he was booked for hurting a police horse Shaktiman during a party rally that was held in Dehradun on March 14.

In a video that went viral, Ganesh Joshi was allegedly seen charging towards the white horse. Shaktiman’s hind leg was amputated and a prosthetic leg was fitted, but the horse could not survive and died on April 20.

Afterwards, Ganesh Joshi was not available to comment on the incident. While the former chief minister Harish Rawat reacted sharply to the withdrawal of the case. Harish Rawat said that it is totally unfair to the poor animal that lost its life. I think Maneka Gandhi must notice this step of the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The State Bharariya Janta Party president Ajay Bhatt said that Ganesh Joshi was made a political scapegoat. He did not hurt the horse. I think the government has taken the right decision.

The Animal rights activist Pooja Bahukhandi also criticized the government’s decision. Pooja Bahukhandi said that government has no sensitivity towards animals. As a mark of respect, police have named a petrol pump in Shaktiman’s name besides erecting a statue at Police Lines.

The Uttarakhand government had written a letter to Dehradun district magistrate and asked to drop the charges against Ganesh Joshi. Ajay Rautela, the State additional secretary (home) wrote in the letter that the government has decided to withdraw the case against Ganesh Joshi, booked under various sections, in public interest.

Ganesh Joshi thanked the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and said that a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry must be initiated against former Chief Minister Harish Rawat in the case.