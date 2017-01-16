Uttarakhand polls on doorsteps: Congress Minister Yashpal Arya joins BJP

January 16, 2017 | By :

New Delhi , Jan. 16 : Uttarakhand Congress leader Yashpal Arya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Amit Shah here on Monday.
Arya earlier said that he was upset with Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s style of functioning and was feeling ignored in the party.
His son Sanjiv Arya and an ex-MLA Kedar Signh Rawat also joined the BJP today.
The latest political development in Uttarakhand comes just days before the assembly polls.
Commenting on some Congress leaders’ joining the BJP ahead of the polls, Chief Minister Harish Rawat has said they might have some compulsion for leaving the party.
Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15.

(ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
16 people dies in two road accidents
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
Top