Uttarakhand rains: Pilgrims stranded as rivers threaten breach of danger mark and landslides block vehicular movement

Dehradun, July 18: Heavy rains continued to pound Uttarakhand on Monday causing most rivers to breach its danger mark, an official said.

Officials informed that Saryu, Sharda, Gori and Bhagirathi rivers are flowing above the danger mark while Alaknanda and Mandakini are in spate and could breach the danger mark any time.

Seven persons were killed in rain-related mishaps and three persons were washed away in Haridwar late Sunday.

According to the Disaster Management Cell, over 900 pilgrims on the ‘Chaar Dham Yatra’ route were stranded at different points due to the incessant rains.

At many places the roads have caved in, with land slides blocking vehicular movement, the official told IANS.

The connection of Yamuna valley in Uttarkashi has been completely snapped with the state capital as a result of which more than four lakh people were left to fend for themselves.

Rail traffic was also hit as boulders had come tumbling on the Haridwar-Dehradun route tunnel.

More than a dozen houses were reported to have collapsed in the hill areas of the Kumaon division but no loss of life was reported.