UttarPradesh man murdered his wife for refusing to reveal her phone’s lock code

Jhansi, Sep 08: The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man for allegedly persuading his friends to murder his wife because she had refused to tell him what the lock code on her smart phone was.

According to a report, the accused identified as Vineet Kumar Diwakar, suspected his wife Poonam of cheating on him because she had persistently refused to reveal what the pattern of her lock code was.

It was the couple’s four-year-old daughter, who raised an alarm after she found her mother’s dead body in the house. Poonam was strangled to death by Diwakar’s friends in their home in Jhansi on the night of August 29.

The UP police arrested Diwakar, who after initial denial, broke down and confessed to his crime. The accused told the police that the couple were from Kanpur and they started living in Jhansi after their marriage and his work would require him to constantly shuttle between Kanpur and Jhansi.

Diwakar told the police that his wife’s behaviour changed drastically after she got a smart phone last month.

“She started neglecting me and our four-year-old child. She even installed a pattern lock on her phone so that nobody could open it,” Diwakar was quoted telling the police in the report.

He began suspecting his wife on infidelity and paid his friend Rs 80,000 to eliminate her. His friends strangled her to death and took away her ornaments to make it look like a robbery.