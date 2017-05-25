Uzma’s brother thanks Government, Sushma Swaraj for bringing her back

New Delhi, May 25: Expressing happiness over Indian national Uzma’s return to India, her brother Wasim Ahmad thanked the Indian government and External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj for their support.

“I am very happy. Sushma Swaraj called and told that Uzma has crossed Wagah Border. At what time she will come that she did not tell. We did not think it would be done this soon. The Government of India has helped us a lot. I want to thank the Indian Government and Sushma Swaraj,” Ahmad told ANI.

Asserting that Sushma Swaraj was continuously updating him about Uzma, he further said that the government had taken a swift action in bringing her sister back to India.

“Sushma Swaraj made me talk to her on phone in her office. She told me that she was in Indian Embassy and was safe. She told that police was supporting her. From that side there was no contact and the people there did not let her contact me. Sushma Swaraj continuously updated me about her. Swaraj told me that they were doing a good and fast enquiry. She told that they are leaving no lapses and have also sent a good lawyer there,” he added.

Meanwhile, Susma Swaraj welcomed Uzma while expressing regret over her plight.

Taking to Twitter, the External Affair Minister also empathized with her ordeal she went through in Pakistan.

Uzma, who had accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, has finally returned to India, a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted her the permission to.

The IHC had also ordered police to provide her security till the Wagah Border.

An IHC bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir had submitted to the court on Tuesday, reported Geo News.

Tahir also expressed his desire to meet Uzma in private, which the latter refused.

Justice Kayani remarked that if Uzma does not want to meet Tahir, then she won’t be forced.

Ahmad earlier said the Indian government had done more than expected for Uzma.

He also said that the Indian Embassy treated Uzma with full care. She took shelter in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on May 5, 2017.

He added that he had no words to thank the government, Swaraj, and Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a six-page reply to the High Court and reiterated her earlier claims and said that she was forced to sign the Nikkahnama [marriage papers].

The reply also claimed that Tahir’s affidavit was based on lies. The reply also requested that Uzma was allowed to travel to India as her visa would expire on May 30.

Earlier, while recording her statement before the Court of a Judicial Magistrate Uzma (20) also alleged that she was sedated, assaulted, tortured mentally and physically by the man in Pakistan who had invited her to visit his family in Pakistan.

Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, also stated the she had taken shelter in High Commission of India of her own accord and would stay there till she is sent back to India with security.

The case came to the forefront after her husband claimed that Indian High Commission has stopped her wife from leaving the premises during their visit to apply for visa on May 7.(ANI)