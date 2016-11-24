Vaani Kapoor approached Aditya Chopra for Befikre

Mumbai,Nov24:Vaani, who made her Bollywood debut with 2013 film “Shuddh Desi Romance,” will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in the movie extensively shot in Paris.

“It was so easy to work with Aditya Chopra. I was very comfortable and wasn’t afraid to approach him. I would go and ask him the same questions again and again and he used answer with a lot of patience.

“I genuinely felt carefree while shooting. I was carefree because I knew no one was judging or testing me,” the 28-year-old actress told reporters.

The lead pair of the film walked the ramp last night for DIVA’NI at Embassy of France here. Vaani and Ranveer also danced on song “Khulke Dhulke” from the film, which they launched yesterday at Delhi Law Faculty.

The song has been sung by Gippy Grewal and Harshdeep Kaur.

“Befikre” will hit the theatres on December 9.