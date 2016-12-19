Vadivelu Not interested in politics anymore

Chennai, Dec 19: Ace comedian Vadivelu says his desire to join politics is a long-forgotten dream and he is focused on doing interesting “comic” roles as he gears up for the release of forthcoming Tamil actioner “Kaththi Sandai”.

“I don’t want to talk about politics anymore. I have spoken enough about my desire to join politics but now it’s just a topic of the past; a long-forgotten dream. My only focus for now is doing interesting comic roles,” Vadivelu told IANS.

In 2011, Vadivelu campaigned for the DMK party in the assembly elections. When the party fared poorly, he was forced to stay out of the industry for a few years.

He describes his comeback in Vishal-starrer “Kaththi Sandai” as a god-given opportunity.

“It’s not that I didn’t get offers in the last few years. I have turned down over 20 scripts, including Rajinikanth’s ‘Lingaa’, simply because there wasn’t enough scope to perform. This break is god-given, and I hope there’s no turning back from here on,” he said.

Vadivelu also has “Imsai Arasan 2”, and a yet-untitled Tamil comedy outing with actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar in the offing.

