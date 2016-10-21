Vadodara : Wanted gangster Mukesh Harjani shot dead by unidentified assailants

Vadodara, October 21: Wanted gangster Mukesh Harjani was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Vadodara on Monday. Harjani was charged in different criminal cases in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The incident happened took place in Harni where security was already tightened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday.

“Some unidentified assailants fired eight rounds from close range at Harjani near Harni Road here while he was heading towards his home in Warasiya locality late last night and then fled the spot,” Joint City Police Commissioner D J Patel quoted to PTI.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and took Harjani to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Assailants are still at large.

All the police stations across the state have been alerted to catch the unidentified persons.

Mukesh Harjani has nearly 36 cases of murder, extortion, and kidnapping lodged against him and was a tempo driver before becoming a gangster. He had turned a smuggler and used to supply country-made liquor in Dahod and Panchmahals districts while delivering bread in his mini-van.