Robert Vadra joins Congress…on posters!

New Delhi, May 6: Posters showing Robert Vadra’s face along with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi herself and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the mega ‘Loktantra Bachao Yatra’ here has sparked rumours of the businessman finally dipping his toes in the murky waters of politics.

However, the posters were reportedly put by without sanction by a Congress worker and Gandhi loyalist.

In response to the poster with Vadra’s face being used in the march, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the ‘Loktantra Bachao Yatra’ (democracy march) a ‘dynasty march’, adding it is a march to save the dynasty from extinction.

“It’s an irony that the Congress Party is calling this as a democracy march. Rather than calling it a democracy march what is evident is and what the Congress Party should be calling it is a ‘dynasty march’. Please look around the march and you would find the hoardings and posters of a single family. You would see Vadra ji, Sonia ji, Vadra ji everywhere. So, definitely it is a dynasty march. It is a march to save the dynasty from extinction,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI here.

The Congress president’s son-in-law had while talking exclusively with ANI last month hinted that he may enter politics.

“I would not say never, let’s see what future has in store for me,” he said when asked whether he would take the plunge into active politics.

Vadra has in the past campaigned for his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi and his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh but never made campaign speeches or taken part in political meetings.