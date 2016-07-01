Vadra Gurgaon land deal report runs into controversy for the judge

Chandigarh July 1:Even before Justice SN Dhingra could submit his findings on Robert Vadra’s controversial land deals in Haryana, the report has got mired into a political controversy. Congress believes the report was aimed to target Priyanka Gandhi, wife of Robert Vadra, who has been drafted to lead party’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

The retired judge, who was supposed to submit his report to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, kept reporters on hooks in Chandigarh for hours, before seeking six weeks’ more time to complete the probe. Dhingra said he has received 13 pages of fresh documents on benami transactions from a private person, which needs to be probed.

A one-member commission under Justice (rtd) Dhingra was appointed by the BJP-led Haryana government on May 14, 2015 to submit a report on whether the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda had showered unnecessary favours on Vadra, in granting change of land use (CLU) licences in Gurgaon for developing commercial colonies.

While Vadra took to facebook, saying all allegations being levelled against him are baseless, Congress questioned integrity of Dhingra, who is also chairman of the Delhi-based Justice Gopal Singh Public Charitable Trust.

Releasing a letter, which Dhingra had written to deputy commissioner, Gurgaon, months after assuming office, for “providing paver blocks on existing revenue rastas (lanes)” of five villages. He explained that the trust was setting up a pre-school, which would become functional from 2016, as also a women empowerment and training centre. This trust was “gifted” 2,235 sq yards of land in Jauri Dhani and Jataula village in Gurgaon in November last, free of cost, by a donor Harish Chakravarty. An amount of over Rs 95 lakh was sanctioned in March 2016 for the purpose, the first installment of nearly half the amount had been released from the Rural Development Fund.

Defending his letter, Justice Dhingra said he headed the trust that had been “donated land” and that he had written to the Haryana government for paver blocks. “I sent a request to the government since paver blocks would have ensured that children were able to attend school all through the year. This was not a personal favour. If my heading the commission has anything to do with this, then my other requests should not have been turned down as the government has disallowed the trust to receive foreign donations,” Justice Dhingra said, rejecting any conflict of interest.

The Congress also questioned the constitution of the Commission saying it was done without cabinet approval. Former CM Hooda also shot off a letter to governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, questioning probity of Justice Dhingra. It was alleged that Justice Dhingra neither summoned Vadra nor the ‘whistleblower’ senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka, who tried to cancel the land deal that’s been described as corrupt.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjiwala said from 1981 to 2016 about 40,000 licences were given by successive governments of Haryana. He asked why the Commission was examining only 15 licences, involving just 50 acres of land? Further, he said, the present BJP-led government has relaxed CLU policy manifold. He said the party was open to any fair and independent probe and also questioned justice Dhingra’s probity, saying his dealings smack of favour. “Ceaser’s wife must be above suspicion,” said Surjiwala.