‘Vagina monologues’ coming to Banglore stages

Vagina monologues are based on real-life interviews of over 200 women and girls around the world. The organizers are seeing February performance is purely an activism opportunity to stand together to ‘End Violence’ against women and children as it talks about women and girls relationship with body and sexuality through the stories of their vaginas. For the production team, it is also, an opportunity for to shed the shame, silence, and disgust surrounding the word, vagina.

The play is open to everyone – Men, women, and young people over 14 years. Thru humour, intimacy and intensity the performance invites some really important awareness and questions that everybody usually bypasses or sideline as women and men.

Vagina monologue staging two shows on Sat, Feb 17 (@Lahe Lahe) and Sun, Feb 18 (@Shoonya) respectively.

Tickets

Rs 300/- non-students

Rs 200/- students

100% of the ticket sales of both the shows go to support the phenomenal work of Durga – a bangalore based not for profit that is working relentlessly on ending violence towards women and girls.

You can purchase online:

http://imojo.in/vmlahelahe

http://imojo.in/vmshoonya

Note: Online tickets include the transaction fee in it,

Or at the venue

Or from our VM artists (including me)

Or at the door (if its not SOLD out)

Apart from the play, another spotlight monologue is “Man Prayer” – a short 3 min film by Tony Stroebel. It will be followed by Live sharing from Bangalore men, their own personal prayer for the collective healing and reclamation of masculinity outside of patriarchal norma because this journey is about both of us – men and women.

