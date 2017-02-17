‘Vaishakam’ a different take on contemporary love story: Director

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) Director B. Jaya says her upcoming Telugu romantic-drama “Vaishakam”, which stars Harish and Avantika Mishra in the lead, will offer a different take on a regular love story.

“Even though this is a love story, there’s something hatke about it in its presentation. It’s a different take on modern-day love stories,” Jaya, who is gearing up for the film’s release, told IANS.

Some scenes in the film are loosely based on real life incidents.

“Some incidents are inspired from the time I stayed in an apartment. I have seen young couple fight over small issue which has led to things spiraling out of control. These incidents inspired me to insert some scenes,” she said.

Produced by her husband B.A Raju, the film is gearing up for release in April.

–IANS

