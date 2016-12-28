Vajpayee’s home secretary Anil Baijal to be next Delhi Lt Governor

New Delhi, Dec 28: Anil Baijal replaces Najeeb Jung as the next Delhi Lt Governor. Jung resigned from his post last week. Baijal will be the 21st Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Jung’s nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government. Baijal served as Home Secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

He was earlier in the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Narendra Modi government.