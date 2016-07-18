The valley attains peace over the curfew and protests in a slow pace, Kashmir comes out with fewer reports on fresh attacks

Srinagar, July 18: The situation in Kashmir still continues the same, with decreasing number of attacks. Mobile communication as well as internet connectivity was suspended to reduce communication, so as to reduce spreading rumours.

Curfew was still in force as the peaceful situation is ruined followed by the killing of a Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani (22) on 8th July 2016. The attacks followed by his death have left 39 killed and more than 3000 injured.

Attacks to break law and order are still are being reported even now. On Sunday, a group tried to attack the Indian Army Camp at Bandipora. In several attacks since July 9, many have lost their eyesight in shell attacks.

The Armed forces were compelled to start firing as the protesters began to attack the Army camps in Bandipora and Ajas districts.

This happened when Kashmir was slowly on the way back to normal.

The restrictions imposed after the death of the militant had affected the normal life in the valley so badly. Shops of grocery merchants to business organisation were kept close since July 9th. On Monday some grocers have seemed to be partially open.

The curfew actually brought them great loss in their business for those who sell perishable things. The Kashmir valley even suffers the shortage in food and medicines.

On Sunday, the government has extended the summer vacation of schools and colleges upto July 24th.

Bothe factions of the separatists group Hurriyat Conference and JKLF have declared strike till Monday.

Though the valley is stuck in protests, people who need to go to the airport are not hindered. Air tickets are issued as curfew passes.

Even landline telephone connection was suspended to control violent protests from different parts of Kashmir.

Preventive measures

The State government asked all news paper organisations to suspend their publications till July 19.

The cable television operators were allowed to resume their telecasts, after they agreed to remove all Pakistani channels and two Indian channels.

As a preventive measure, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabeer Ahemed, Muhammad Yaseen Malik and some other separatist leaders are kept under house arrest, so as to hold back them from being active in protests.

More than 2000 personals from the Central Reserve Police Force were sent to assist the state police. This is in addition to the 2800 CRPF troops sent to the burning valley, last week.

In an All Party Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the unity in opinions, of all political parties, over the current situations in Kashmir.