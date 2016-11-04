Varanasi : Doctor detained for making indecent video clips of woman patient

November 4, 2016

Varanasi, Nov 4: A local doctor has been detained for allegedly making indecent clips of a woman with a hidden camera at his clinic here, police said today. The woman went to see the doctor in a clinic in Bajardiha area with her husband to get treated for stomach ache. The doctor gave her an ointment and asked her to go inside a separate room in the clinic to rub the ointment on her stomach, the police said.

The patient while applying the medicine spotted a mobile hidden in the ceiling with its video recording on, it said. She took out the mobile from there and lodged a complaint against the doctor. The doctor has been detained for questioning, Rajesh Srivastava, Circle Officer of Bhelupur, said. The mobile chip is being examined to confirm the authenticity of its contents, he said, adding that further action would be taken after its report is received.

