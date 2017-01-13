Varun Gandhi, Sakshi Maharaj, Adityanath branded BJP dissidents

New Delhi, Jan 13: Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj and Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi have all been told not to speak out of turn about the internal politics of the BJP.

All the three leaders have been branded dissidents and while all three could have been likely chief ministerial candidates, party president Amit Shah’s dictat (which is expected to work) says these leaders have to be sidelined during the poll campaign. The reason ostensibly is that that BJP has found powerful leaders to rival the three in their respective assemblies and Parliament constituencies.

Gandhi has been out of favour of the party after a former partner of arms dealer Abhishek Verma, in a letter to the Prime Minister, alleged that Verma honey trapped and compromised Gandhi into leaking information about defence matters, and blackmailed him with photographs taken with foreign escorts.