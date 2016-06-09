Varun Tej’s Telugu film ‘Mister’ to go on floors in Spain

Chennai, June 9 :  Actor Varun Tej’s upcoming Telugu film “Mister”, which will be directed by Srinu Vaitla, will go on floors in Spain later this month.

“Can’t wait to get back to work and back on sets. My film with Srinu Vaitla garu will start rolling in Spain from (June) 27th,” Varun wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

To be produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu, the film also stars Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel.

“Mister” marks the first-time collaboration of Vaitla and Varun, and it’s tipped to be a full-length comic entertainer.

