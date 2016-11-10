Vasai shopkeeper assaulted for not accepting Rs 500 note

Mumbai,Nov10:A Vasai resident, who visited a gift shop to buy a wedding anniversary card for his wife, allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper after the latter refused to accept a Rs 500 note.

The victim has been identified as Babu Reddy, 35, an employee of Shree Gift Shop on Vasai Nalasopara Link Road.

“A man came to the shop, chose a greeting card and a gift. He then furnished a Rs 500 note and requested me to accept it, but I was instructed by my employer to turn down demonetised notes,” said Reddy.

According to victim, the man said he did not have change, and tried to convince him to take the Rs 500 note by saying that he wanted to buy a gift for his wife on their anniversary. The shopkeeper said the man alleged he only had Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes.

“After I refused, we got into a verbal spat. The man slapped me, and his ring cut my face. I alerted the others in the shop, but the man escaped on his motorbike. Thankfully my eyes did not get damaged. I have lodged a complaint with the police,” said Reddy.

“We have registered a case of voluntarily causing hurt against the unknown person. We will check the CCTV footage of the locality to identify the attacker,” said a Tulinj police officer.