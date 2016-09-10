Vasundhara Lakshmi A 25-year-old maid, stabs herself after killing her employer’s neighbour, who caught her for robbery 

Hyderabad, September 10: A 25-year-old woman, working as a maid in Chandanagar, attempted to commit suicide in fear of getting caught red-handed for killing a neighbour of her employer.

The maid has been admitted to a hospital, said police. According to Chandanagar inspector N Tirupathi Rao, Vasundhara Lakshmi (25) was working as a maid in Lakshmi Vihar apartments phase II at Chandanagar. She was supposed to get married soon, reports thehansindia.com

“Observing that the family of M Srinivas, who lives in the neighbouring flat of her employer, was rich, she hatched a plan to steal the gold ornaments from the house. Accordingly, at around 2 am on Friday, she entered Srinivas’s house and locked the main door from inside thinking that nobody was at home.

When she was returning with the jewelry, Srinivas’s mother Uma Devi tried to stop Lakshmi, but in order to escape from there, she picked up a knife and stabbed Uma Devi twice,” said Tirupathi Rao.

Alerted by alarm raised by Uma Devi, the neighbours rushed to the house, but the door was locked from inside.Fearing that she would be caught red-handed, Lakshmi stabbed herself in abdomen, the inspector said.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and broke open the door. The injured Lakhsmi was shifted to Citizen Hospital for treatment, and Uma Devi’s body was sent to autopsy at Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy.