Vegetable Trader’s Strike : MP Raju Shetti took to the streets to sell vegetables

Pune , July 13: Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti early on Wednesday morning took to the streets to sell vegetables. Shetti had come to the Pune Marketyard and facilitated the sale of over 200 vehicle loads of green vegetables The New Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile the minister of state of textile and marketing Sadabhau Khot had carried out similar sale at Vashi Market on Wednesday morning.

The ongoing strike by traders and commission agents has paralysed the trade in vegetables at the various wholesale markets in Maharashtra according to the report.

In order to defy the strike farmers initiatives have taken to selling directly to the retail buyers at the Marketyards. Shetti’ initiative was part of similar sales facilitated by various farmer leaders across Maharashtra.

The state government has called for a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter with commission agents and traders in order to end the strike which entered it’s third day.