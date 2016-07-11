A vegetable vendor’s crusade against Mumbai’s potholes

Mumbai July 11 :After losing his 16-year-old son to a bike accident caused by an uncovered pothole, Dadarao Bilhore has set about covering Mumbai’s unruly potholes.

Dadarao Bilhore fills every pothole he sees with debris and paver-blocks collected from construction sites, and then proceeds to stamp over it to level the road so accidents are avoided. Over the last month, he has already plugged a dozen potholes, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

Dadarao, is a vegetable vendor in Marol, a western suburb in Mumbai. He finishes his daily chores and along with his other son, travels with some gravel, paver blocks and a trowel to areas around Andheri East, filling potholes by himself.

On one hand a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator threatened a officer if they fail to fix the potholes, on the other hand there is a man in Hyderabad, Gangadhar Tilak Katna, filling potholes using his pension money.