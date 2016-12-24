Vellore acid attack: Women not safe in India, says woman rights activist Brinda Adige

Bengaluru, Dec. 24 : A woman rights activist on Saturday condemned the incident of a woman constable being attacked with acid in Vellore saying that women are unsafe in India.

“Women are not safe in India, no matter, which profession they may be, and a woman who is a police officer is not safe from her own family, forget about others,” Brinda Adige told ANI.

She added that it was very sad situation as the culprits get away easily because the judiciary is very slow to act.

“The accused, the perpetrators get away so easily because they know nothing is going to be done to them, no cases are going to be booked on them, and even if a case is booked nothing happens to them, because the judiciary is very slow. It is cumbersome and tedious procedure and process,” she added.

A woman constable was attacked with acid on Friday by unidentified assailants, here, police officials said. The incident took place at Tiruppattur in Vellore district.

The constable sustained burn injuries on her face and right hand and has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The police are probing the case to identify the accused and has formed five teams to nab the culprits who fled from the scene.

(ANI)