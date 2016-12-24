Vellore: Woman constable attacked with acid

The incident took place at Tiruppattur in Vellore district.

Vellore, Dec 24: A woman constable was attacked with acid on Friday by unidentified assailants, here, police officials said.
The constable sustained burn injuries on her face and right hand and has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
The police is probing the case to identify the accused and has formed five teams to nab the culprits who fled from the scene.

(ANI)

