Venezuela recalls Brazil ambassador following Rousseff’s suspension

Caracas, May 14: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recalled his country’s ambassador in Brazil after his counterpart Dilma Rousseff was suspended over an impeachment trial.

“We have been evaluating today (Friday), I asked our ambassador in Brazil, Alberto Castellar, to come back to Caracas,” Maduro said.

Castellar, who is already in Caracas, met with Maduro, Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, Vice President Aristobulo Isturiz and several political leaders to analyze Rousseff’s suspension.

“We were evaluating, well, this painful page in the history of Brazil… they tried to erase history with a dirty trick against the first female president in Brazil,” said Maduro.

Rousseff was removed from her position as president on Thursday morning following a vote in the Brazilian Senate where 55 senators voted in favour of her impeachment and 22 against.