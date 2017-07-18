CARACAS, Jul 18: Venezuela’s opposition called for a national shutdown against President Nicolas Maduro in a major escalation of protests against a leftist government it accuses of flouting the people’s will.

“We are not going to allow the destruction of Venezuela.

The whole country overwhelmingly rejects the Maduro regime,” said opposition leader Freddy Guevara yesterday, announcing the first 24-hour strike in nearly four months of anti-government demonstrations that have led to some 100 deaths.

The opposition – which wants restaurants, shops and transport to come to a standstill on Thursday – said it would also take steps to set up a “national unity” government and name new alternative judges to the pro-Maduro Supreme Court.

That raised the possibility of a parallel state structure to challenge government-controlled institutions.