Venkaiah Naidu accuses Congress of doing politics over national security and armed forces

New Delhi, November 30: Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday accused the Congress of doing politics over national security and the armed forces as the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon.

The minister was speaking outside Parliament as the lower house stood adjourned till 12 noon. The Opposition had created a ruckus in the house over the Nagrota army base terror attack and demonetisation.

“Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to the house, the new and old friends of the Congress left the house. Don’t know why they left the house,” Naidu told reporters here.

“In the house, they raised the question about the Nagrota terror attack and the Speaker informed that combing operations are underway, and once operation is over tribute will be paid in the house to the martyred soldiers,” Naidu said.

The opposition leaders were demanding obituary references to the soldiers killed in the attack.

“The Congress is doing politics over the national security and the soldiers of the country which is very unfortunate and condemnable,” Naidu added. “People of the country hate such politics.”

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon over Tuesday’s terrorist attack on the army camp in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir in which two army officers and five soldiers were killed.

The opposition leaders also created ruckus over the November 8 demonetisation.

“We also said that the government has no issues over obituaries but the procedure of the house needs to be followed,” the Union Urban Development Minister said. IANS