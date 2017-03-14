Venkaiah Naidu slams Congress for allegation on murdering democracy

New Delhi, Mar. 14: Union Information and Broadcast Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday slammed the Congress following allegations of the BJP destroying democracy to form the next government in Goa and said the grand old party doesn’t have the majority or a leader of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s stature.

Saying that no party has obtained majority votes in Goa and Manipur, he said that the other parties have in fact extended their support to the BJP to form the government.

Naidu also alleged that BJP has elected the leader for both the states and has also presented the list considering the number of the majority to the respective Governors.

Affirming that the BJP has both majority and leader, Naidu said: “This is the only reason why the Governor determined to cast Manohar Parrikar from the BJP as the Chief Minister of Goa.”

slamming the Congress accusations, Naidu threw light on what occurred in Jharkhand and Bihar in 2005, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in 1998 in, Andhra Pradesh in 1983-84 and how the old party dismissed all opposition factions during the emergency in 1975.

Naidu also used the opportunity to attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“During elections, the AAP used to say that if we come to power then we will send the Congress leaders in jail. But later both joined hands to establish their governance in Delhi where the BJP was in majority,” he said.

Showing determination, the Union Minister said that the government led by Manohar Parrikar is ready to show its majority in the floor of the house.

The Supreme Court today declined to stay the swearing-in of Parrikar as the Goa Chief Minister and ordered a floor test in the state assembly on March 16 at 11 a.m. (ANI)