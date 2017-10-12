 Venomous 4-Foot-Long cobra found in the JNU staff quarters, safely captured by a team of two snake catchers

New Delhi, October 12A 4 foot long cobra found in Residents of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)  ,people were shocked seeing the venomous Cobra inside the campus on Tuesday afternoon. The 4-foot-long snake was spotted outside the staff quarters of the over 1000-acre university.

According to reports says the residents informed security personnel who called animal rescue organisation Wildlife SOS for help.

They spotted the cobra in this area on several occasions in the past week. The snake had moved out into the land behind the staff quarter so we decided to keep a close eye on its movement till help arrived,” said Manju Tripathi, a resident who spotted the snake.

To the relief of scared residents, the distressed snake was safely captured by a team of two snake catchers. The snake is currently under observation and will be released into its natural habitat once deemed fit.

The expansive JNU campus is located in a lush green belt with over 5.2 lakh square metres of green area and is home to a variety of wildlife, mainly reptiles, nilgais and birds.

The common cobra is one of the four venomous snake species to be found in the Indian subcontinent.

