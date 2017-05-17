Verdict of Bengal: ‘The hills are smiling’, says Mamata as TMC charges ahead

Kolkata/West Bengal, May 17: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness after the overwhelming lead of his party in the municipal corporation’s polls in seven hilly area of West Bengal.

Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate her party workers.

“Congratulations to Ma Mati Manush for again & again putting their trust in us. We are honoured, privileged & humbled #VerdictOfBengal ,” she tweeted.

“Congratulations to my brothers/sisters in hill areas of Darjeeling Kurseong Kalimpong Mirik for participating in the democratic process,” she added.

 She even thanked the people of Mirik for reposing faith in her party and asserted that her party will work sincerely for their development.”Special thanks to Mirik for reposing faith in us. We will work sincerely for you. After so many decades we begin a new era in the hills,” she tweeted.

“The hills are smiling #VerdictOfBengal,” she added.

TMC is leading in all seven municipal corporations where civic polls were held in West Bengal.TMC won 18 out of 21 wards in Domkal Municipality under Murshidabad district. Congress won 1 and CPI(M) won 3, all of the three joined TMC later.

In Raijang TMC is leading with 24, followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 1, Congress and CPI(M) with 2.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) bagged 31 seats from Darjeerling, followed by TMC with 1.

In Kerseong GJM is leading with 17 seats and TMC succeeded in getting 3 seats.

GJM is ahead in Kalimpong with 18 seats and TMC has yet secured 2 seats.

Earlier, the BJP had won two Lok Sabha seats from Bengal in 2014. The Trinamool had won 34 of the state’s 40 parliament seats.

Last year, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s party swept the assembly elections sealing her for a second term for her as Chief Minister. (ANI)

