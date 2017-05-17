Verdict of Bengal: 'The hills are smiling', says Mamata as TMC charges ahead.

Kolkata/West Bengal, May 17: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness after the overwhelming lead of his party in the municipal corporation’s polls in seven hilly area of West Bengal.

Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate her party workers.

“Congratulations to Ma Mati Manush for again & again putting their trust in us. We are honoured, privileged & humbled #VerdictOfBengal ,” she tweeted.

“Congratulations to my brothers/sisters in hill areas of Darjeeling Kurseong Kalimpong Mirik for participating in the democratic process,” she added.