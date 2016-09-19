Veteran artists to perform at the 10th edition of Park’s New Festival

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Music maestro Shashank Subramanyam and theatre director Yuki Ellias are some of the celebrated artists set to perform at the tenth edition of the Parks New Festival, which begins on Tuesday.

Conceptualised and curated by the Park Hotels and Prakriti Foundation, the three-day contemporary arts festival is aimed to bring together acclaimed artists from all over the world.

“We look forward to celebrate the decadal year of the New Festival. Over the years, it has become a platform for extremely skilled artists from different parts of the world to showcase engaging art forms,” said Ranvir Shah, Founder of Prakriti Foundation.

This edition will see compelling performances like contemporary dance by Manipuri artist Surjit Nongmeikpam, “Elephant in the Room”, a solo performance by Yuki Ellias and “Shashank Subramanyam Meets Lelo Nika”.

“Nerves”, a piece of physical and experimental expressions of young boys from Manipur, will show the conflict that Manipuri people encounter on a daily basis.

The narrative “Elephant in the room” pays homage to Indian myths including the Ganesha story. It talks about a boy with an elephant head, who goes on a journey to discover how he can shoulder the new head.

“The festival pushes for work that is radical and yet meaningful. It supports artists to make our dream projects. I have always looked forward to the festival as an audience member. This year is special as I share the stage as a performer,” said Ellias.

The festival, which began on September 2, has travelled across five cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai. It will culminate on September 22 in Delhi.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to perform in the six metros and share my work with different audiences across India. As a young choreographer, I am humbled to share the stage with renowned artists,” said Nongmeikpam.

