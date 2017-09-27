Veteran Bengali actor Dwijen Bandyopadhyay dies of massive cardiac arrest at his Kolkata residence

Kolkata,India, September 27: Dwijen Bandyopadhyay, Veteran Bengali actor a well as cinema, died 68 early today at his residence.

According to reports, He is survived by his wife and a daughter, died of massive cardiac arrest at his residence at around 2 am today, his family said.

He had acted in both art house and mainstream films like Chander Bari, Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy, Phoring, Autograph, ‘Prem By Chance’ to name a few.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of the veteran actor.

“Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Dwijen Bandyopadhyay. Condolences to his colleagues and family,” she tweeted.

Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee was among those who went to Bandyopadhyay’s residence to pay his last respects.

Bandyopadhyay’s body was taken to Academy of Fine Arts before cremation.

Director Atanu Ghosh stated that “It is a sad day for all of us and great loss for the Bengali film industry and stage.”

Sudeshna Roy, director of the film Sudhu Tumi in which Bandyopadhyay had acted, said, “I can’t yet believe this. We were supposed to meet in October. Dwijen-da had also worked with our

serial ‘Labanyer Sansar’. Durga Puja this year started on a sad note for us.”