Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passes away.

New Delhi, Dec 5: Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday evening. He was 79 years old.

He was suffering from age-related illness.

Once a Bollywood heart-throb in the 70s Shashi Kapoor, had worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Rekha, and various other A-list actors of the Indian film industry. He made his mark with Bollywood classics like ‘Namak Halaal’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Deewar’ and ‘Waqt’.

He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. He had also been awarded three National Awards and many other honours.

President Kovind, PM Modi mourn legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s demise

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the demise of Bollywood veteran Shashi Kapoor.

President Kovind took to Twitter to honour the actor for his contribution to the Indian cinema.

Recalling his role in the Indian cinema, the president remembered the actor’s pivotal role in the theatre movement in India.

“Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family (sic),” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his brilliant acting would be remembered for future generations.

“Shashi Kapoor’s versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers (sic),” the prime minister tweeted. (with input from ANI)