Veteran Indian actor Om Puri passes away at 66

NEW DELHI, Jan6: Om Puri, one of the most versatile actors in India and Padma Shri winner, has died at 66.

Tweets this morning announced that he had died of a heart attack.

The veteran actor starred in several award winning Indian movies and also featured in crossover ventures.

His popularity soared after his iconic roles in films like “Ardh Satya”, “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and “Paar”.

Om Puri was born in Ambala, Haryana. His father worked in the railways and in the Indian Army.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who was a close friend of the actor, first confirmed the sad news of his demise on Twitter. Puri returned home last evening after a shoot. Reportedly his door bell went unanswered on Friday morning, following which his driver raised an alarm.

He was also an alumnus of the 1973 class of the National School of Drama where Naseeruddin Shah was a fellow student.