Veteran journalist Dileep Padgaonkar passes away

Pune, November 25: Veteran journalist Dileep Padgaonkar, a well-known author and former editor of The Times Of India, died at a private hospital here on Friday morning, officials said.

He was 72. He was admitted to the Ruby Hospital on November 18 following a massive heart attack.

Later, he suffered multiple organ failure and was on dialysis after his kidneys stopped functioning.

Born in Pune and educated at St Vincent High School and Fergusson College here, he went to France and studied for a doctorate at the University of Paris-Sorbonne.

In 1978, he served with the UNESCO at Bangkok and later in Paris in different capacities with its Information Section.

Earlier, he was the Paris correspondent of the Times of India and later, after coming to India, became its editor. IANS