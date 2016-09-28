VHP, Bajrang Dal target Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, writes letter to Bangalore police

Mumbai, September 28: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Bangalore Police asking it not to allow Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali to perform on September 30.

This comes after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) issued a threat to Pakistani actors and artistes to leave India post the Uri attack.

The MNS earlier today asserted that they were not against any individual, but “cannot separate nation and art”.

Yesterday, members of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS staged a protest outside the production house of director-producer Karan Johar, leading to the arrest of around 15 of them.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan yesterday left India before the release of his upcoming Karan Johar flick ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ on October 28.

According to Pakistani media, a source from Dharma Productions said that the ‘Khoobsurat’ actor has left India as his wife is about to deliver a baby in September.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack as probe agencies reportedly recovered weapons and ammunition bearing Pakistani insignia from the site. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has also targeted the promotions of Fawad Khan’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and Mahira Khan’s ‘Raees’, saying that filmmakers and producers ‘should not cast Pakistanis in their films’.