Viacom 18 motion pictures to stand behind Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

New Delhi, Jan 30: The producers of historical drama ‘Padmavati’, whose director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted by activists of the Rajput Sena on Friday, have expressed shock over the ‘unfortunate’ incident and said that they stand by the SLB.

In a statement issued last night, the COO of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Ajit Andhare said, ”The incident that took place yesterday on the sets of ‘Padmavati’ is shocking.

SLB is a veteran with an acclaimed body of work.

” “We stand by him and our film which is a celebration of the Rani and what she represented.

We truly don’t wish to hurt the sentiments of any person or community.

We didn’t expect this,” he said.

Some activists of the Rajput Sena on Friday assaulted Bhansali on the sets of the film.

The incident has evoked strong condemnation from members of the film industry who have called upon the industry to unite against such forces.