Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for houses under PMAY scheme

Amaravati/ Andhra Pradesh, August 26: M.Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President, laid the foundation stone for houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (PMAY) at an event organised by the Andhra Pradesh state government to felicitate him.

Naidu, on his maiden visit to the state after assuming the office of vice-president, was accorded a reception by the state government and was asked to lay the foundation stone for the PMAY programme, which was the last file he signed as Union Urban Development Minister.

The programme aims to provide houses to 2.25 lakh people below the poverty line in the state. The vice-president was felicitated at the Andhra Pradesh secretariat and given a guard of honour. Earlier, Naidu was received at the Gannavaram Airport on Saturday morning by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other dignitaries.

A grand procession was organized for him as a large number of people, including state and central ministers and members of opposition, gathered on the road to greet and congratulate him.

