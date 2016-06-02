Vice President Ansari to reach Tunisia today, MoUs likely to be signed

Rabat (Morocco), June 2 : Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari will begin the final leg of his two-nation tour to North Africa today with a visit to Tunisia, where he will reach capital Tunis this afternoon and hold talks with Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid.

A number of MoUs are reportedly expected to be signed after the delegation-level talks between the two countries, following which Ansari is scheduled to call on President Beji Caid El Sebsi tomorrow before returning home.

After concluding his visit to Morocco with a short tour to Marrakech, the Vice President is heading to Tunis today.

India and Tunisia have maintained their friendly relations since the establishment of their diplomatic ties in 1958.

The trade between the two countries last year was a little over 340 million US dollars. India accounts for around 50 percent of Tunisia’s global phosphoric acid exports. On the other hand, it exports to the North African country a wide range of products including automobiles, organic chemical products and spices.

Several Joint Working Groups, including in Oil and Natural gas, information and communication technology, and Small and Medium Enterprises, are already there to foster trade and commercial relations between the two nations.

Vice President Ansari’s tour which is being seen as a prelude to the upcoming visits of President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek to give a fresh boost to the bilateral relations and search new areas of collaboration.