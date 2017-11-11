Victim of forceful conversion and sex slavery in Saudi, Kerala woman files petition in Kerala High Court

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, November 11: A 25-year-old women approached the Kerala High Court alleging that she was forcefully converted after her marriage to a Muslim man and was taken to Saudi Arabia for sex slavery.

Petition filed in Kerala High court by a 25-year old girl stating that she is a victim of forceful conversion, fraudulent marriage, attempt to sexual slavery. — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

The women filed a petition in the Kerala High Court and told to annul her marriage. According to sources, she was sexually exploited, forced into sexual relationship and was blackmailed with videos before getting married.

The women in her petition said that after reaching Saudi Arabia, the Muslim man suddenly changed his behaviour. He considered me as a sex slave.

The Muslim man has plans to go to Syria and informed the women that within a few days they will shift to Syria and his plan was to sell the woman to the ISIS terrorists. He also forced her to attend Islamic classes and watch videos of Zakir Naik.

Petition also states that she was taken to Saudi Arabia & there were attempts to take her to Syria to the IS territory. She has approached the court to nullify her marriage, and conduct NIA investigation into these ‘anti-national activities’. Case to be considered on November 13 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

The petition further said that in the first week of October, the Muslim man was planning to go to Syria. On October 3, 2017 the woman called her parents through internet and pleaded to rescue her. The woman escaped with the help of her father and Air ticket was taken by her father on October 4, 2017. The scanned copy of the ticket was sent through WhatsApp and she reached Ahmadabad on October 5, 2017.

The 25-year-old woman is a Keralite but was born and brought up in Gujarat. She met the man whom she accuses of forcefully marrying her, while studying at a private institution in Bengaluru.

The woman also alleged that her forced conversion and marriage had connections with the fundamentalist organisation, Popular Front of India.