Victoria Beckham looks killer while stripping off for mag

London, May23 : Victoria Beckham will be seen in her smouldering avatar in some very racy lingerie for the cover of Elle.

The former Spice Girl showed off her incredible figure as she posed on a bed for the Hong Kong edition of the magazine, reports the Mirror.

The mother-of-four wore high-waisted briefs and a matching top from her own collection.

In an interview to accompany the raunchy photoshoot, the designer took a moment to praise her children.

“You don’t have a rule book when you have a child. You just do the best that you can and I think the kids are doing a pretty good job,” she said.