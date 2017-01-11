Victoria Beckham regrets having breast implants

Washington D.C.: Victoria Beckham, a name synonymous to high style and fashion, too had her infamous fashion phases. Hence, the fashionista, recently, penned a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue, where she regretted ‘messing with’ breast implants, reports People magazine.

Victoria, who had visible changes in her cup sizes over the years, regretted it and wrote, “I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs,” adding, “all those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

The businesswoman even spoke about her marriage in the letter. She and her very hot husband David Beckham are together for 17 years and as she said, ‘effort’ was the reason for that longevity.

“In marriage: have patience. Bite your tongue. Be supportive. And preserve a bit of mystique,” she wrote, “Never let yourself go completely (at least brush your hair, clean your teeth, have a bit of a brow going on because you will always want him to look at you and feel attracted).”

On a related note, Victoria Beckham has been recently honoured by Queen Elizabeth in New Year’s Honor List, 13 years after her husband received his OBE.