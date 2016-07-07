Victoria Beckham supports female empowerment campaign, releases a video

London, July 07: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham has taken a step towards making a campaign film which aims to spread a message of women’s empowerment.

The mother-of-four is encouraging all young women to share their dreams and goals by using the hashtag #WhatIReallyReallyWant, inspired by The Spice Girls hit song ‘Wannabe’, which was released 20 years ago.



The video is made by campaigning group The Global Goals and it says on YouTube: “2016 is our chance to use our collective power and tell world leaders what we really really want for girls and women,

“I think this film is a wonderful idea. How fabulous it is that after 20 years, the legacy of the Spice Girls –­ ‘Girl Power’ –­ is being used to encourage and empower a whole new generation,” Victoria said.

Fellow Spice Girl Mel C wrote on Twitter: “Flattered and honoured that our crazy song is being used so beautifully @theglobalgoals #WhatIReallyReallyWant (sic)”

Emma Watson who is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador also took to Twitter. “#WhatIReallyReallyWant is to see Goal 5 – Gender Equality achieved @TheGlobalGoals (sic).”

British celebrity Jammie Oliver also took his message to twitter and wrote, ‘’ #WhatIReallyReallyWant is total equality for girls and women @theglobalgoals.’’

The female empowerment campaign aims to spread a message of equality, quality education and end of violence against women.