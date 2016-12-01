Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016:Rampwalk shots

Paris,Dec1:The Victoria Secret fashion Show 2016 show came to an end in Paris. From the whoops, cheers and laughter which had erupted throughout the purple-lit Grand Palais, it was clearthat every one had immensely enjoyed watching 51 of the world’s top modelstake to the glitter-strewn catwalk in an undeniably upbeat celebration of, well, underwear worth $3billion.

Here are video promos of the work behind the Show:

Here are the highlights and ramp shots

Sui He In a black lace long-sleeved crop top with feathers and coordinating bottoms

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Irina Shayk in lacy red separates topped with a fringed robe.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bridget Malcolm in a white logo tank topped with a metallic gold bomber jacket.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Brooke Perry in a Victoria’s Secret Pink white mesh top with ribbon detailing, knee-high socks and platform sandals.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lais Oliveira in a “Pink Nation” sports bra, pink panties and a pink fur bolero.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kendel Jenner in thigh-high boots, a long-line plunging bra and suede angel wing

Martha Hunt in a green bralette with patchwork details, coordinating bottoms, black and white zigzag thing-high booties and a floor-skimming kimono.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Devon Windsor in a dark red bikini with a bedazzled neck-to-ankle overlay.

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Ming Xi

In a black lace bralette and matching sheer pants that displayed her thigh-high patent leather boots.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Xiao Wen

In a gray heather bra, a crop top with baby pink bow-tie shoulder details and athletic shorts with metallic insets.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Zuri Tibby

In a cropped collegiate-style t-shirt, boxer brief-inspired underwear, “Love Pink” knee-high socks and a baseball cap decked with an enormous bow.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kelly Gale

In a gray lace bra and panty set accessorized with a beaded top and feathered wings.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jasmine Tookes

In a printed bra top and high-cut bottoms, a pink and green-embroidered jacket with feather details and teal platform sandals.

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Joan Smalls

In lacy separates, thigh-high moccasin-style boots and a sweeping red-printed kimono.

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Izabel Goulart

In a green lace bra and matching panties, red, white and black thigh-high boots, jewels by Mouawad’s ‘Masterpiece Collection’ and multicolored, feathered wings.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gigi Hadid

In a watermelon lace set, tasseled boots and a hippie-fierce duster coat.

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Adriana Lima

In a red bra with a high neckline, strappy emerald bottoms and patent over-the-knee boots.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Devon Windsor

In a lacy look, including barely there panties and lace-tipped boots.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jasmine Tookes

In the 2016 Fantasy Bra, a $3 million piece designed by Eddie Borgo with diamonds and emeralds.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Stella Maxwell

In a glittering, strategically embellished catsuit with matching blue wings.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Maria Borges

In a high-collared, metallic blue bralette and panties, paired with spiked wings and leopard booties.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bella Hadid

In a metallic set with a beaded top, two-toned wings and coral lace-up heels.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty