Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016:Rampwalk shots
Paris,Dec1:The Victoria Secret fashion Show 2016 show came to an end in Paris. From the whoops, cheers and laughter which had erupted throughout the purple-lit Grand Palais, it was clearthat every one had immensely enjoyed watching 51 of the world’s top modelstake to the glitter-strewn catwalk in an undeniably upbeat celebration of, well, underwear worth $3billion.
Here are video promos of the work behind the Show:
Here are the highlights and ramp shots
Sui He In a black lace long-sleeved crop top with feathers and coordinating bottoms
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Irina Shayk in lacy red separates topped with a fringed robe.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Bridget Malcolm in a white logo tank topped with a metallic gold bomber jacket.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Brooke Perry in a Victoria’s Secret Pink white mesh top with ribbon detailing, knee-high socks and platform sandals.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Lais Oliveira in a “Pink Nation” sports bra, pink panties and a pink fur bolero.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Kendel Jenner in thigh-high boots, a long-line plunging bra and suede angel wing
Martha Hunt in a green bralette with patchwork details, coordinating bottoms, black and white zigzag thing-high booties and a floor-skimming kimono.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Devon Windsor in a dark red bikini with a bedazzled neck-to-ankle overlay.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Ming Xi
In a black lace bralette and matching sheer pants that displayed her thigh-high patent leather boots.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Xiao Wen
In a gray heather bra, a crop top with baby pink bow-tie shoulder details and athletic shorts with metallic insets.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Zuri Tibby
In a cropped collegiate-style t-shirt, boxer brief-inspired underwear, “Love Pink” knee-high socks and a baseball cap decked with an enormous bow.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Kelly Gale
In a gray lace bra and panty set accessorized with a beaded top and feathered wings.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Jasmine Tookes
In a printed bra top and high-cut bottoms, a pink and green-embroidered jacket with feather details and teal platform sandals.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Joan Smalls
In lacy separates, thigh-high moccasin-style boots and a sweeping red-printed kimono.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Izabel Goulart
In a green lace bra and matching panties, red, white and black thigh-high boots, jewels by Mouawad’s ‘Masterpiece Collection’ and multicolored, feathered wings.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Gigi Hadid
In a watermelon lace set, tasseled boots and a hippie-fierce duster coat.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Adriana Lima
In a red bra with a high neckline, strappy emerald bottoms and patent over-the-knee boots.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Devon Windsor
In a lacy look, including barely there panties and lace-tipped boots.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Jasmine Tookes
In the 2016 Fantasy Bra, a $3 million piece designed by Eddie Borgo with diamonds and emeralds.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Stella Maxwell
In a glittering, strategically embellished catsuit with matching blue wings.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Maria Borges
In a high-collared, metallic blue bralette and panties, paired with spiked wings and leopard booties.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Bella Hadid
In a metallic set with a beaded top, two-toned wings and coral lace-up heels.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty