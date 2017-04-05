Video advertisement talks about violence against women

NEW DELHI: What happens when an object of pride becomes a source of torture? This difficult subject is the talking point of a new ad campaign in Bangladesh that is going viral. In the video, a woman with long, beautiful hair walks into a salon and asks them to be cut short. The hairdresser gives her a trim but the woman still wants her hair shorter. Surprised at her request, the stylist hesitantly chops off the length. With a stoic look on her face, the woman reaches out to check her hair again and is still not satisfied with it. Only this time, she breaks down and confesses why she wants her hair to be chopped off.

The hard-hitting ad has been produced by a Bangladeshi hair oil company that wants to encourage people to talk about domestic violence and support women who often suffer in silence. The campaign, though based in Bangladesh, resonated with many across the border.

“Women don’t have to and shouldn’t tolerate violence at all. Its high time we publicly shun, create a India wide list and shame the men who see violence against women as a matter of their rights”, said a user on Facebook.

“Heart touching & impactful. Would definitely encourage the victims to stand up for their dignity & speak”, said another.

” YES! voicing yourself against violence and cruelty is the first step towards stopping it!”, another joined the chorus.

In just 48 hours, the video has been watched over 4 million times on Facebook as people praised the message behind the campaign.

According to a 2014 BBC report, a woman is a victim of domestic violence once every five minutes in India.