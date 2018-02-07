Video | Angry professor wrecks student’s One plus 5T

FYI, just mind that this is 2018! . But an egomaniac professor maybe still expecting guru pooja kind of crap and sitting silently in the class and listening whatever crap he saying.

This incident is not just about a millennial bashing, this is about how people are still living their life at stone age and teaching old school preaches.

Here, in this particular incident, A lecture from P.E.S Institute of Technology lecturer spotted two students using their cellphones in the classroom. A OnePlus 5T to be exact.

Anyhow the lecture got pissed off and but he goes further and wrecks the expensive phone. Maybe he was having bad mood day or something like that, but still, do you think this action is cool?