Video of a Chinese woman being swallowed by a tiny hole near escalator in the floor at Cuizhu metro station

Beijing,August30:Social media in China is abuzz with a jaw-dropping video of a woman being swallowed by a tiny hole in the floor.

The woman was walking towards the escalator when the floor gave way. She fell into it and disappeared in seconds. A quick-thinking commuter accompanying her swiftly reached for her as a crowd gathered around to help. The woman was eventually rescued from the tight space after a few minutes and sustained only minor abrasions in the incident that happened on Saturday at Cuizhu metro station in China’s Shenzhen city.

Following the incident, the metro authorities fixed the broken floor panel, Daily Mail quotes officials. There has been no word on whether compensation will be awarded to the victim.

Watch the moment it happens