Video: Even pets join in as family fights it out in the front lawn

September 12, 2016 | By :

September 12: All families have their ups and downs and every family has their own way of dealing with problems. While most manage to iron out their differences over time, there are others that may not have a simple approach towards issues.

But sometimes these little arguments between family members can go out of hand and in a video posted online some women took it too far when they started fighting it out on the front lawn of their house, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The fight starts with one woman punching another several times on the head and one more woman is heard telling her that she will go to jail. Within no time three others jumped the attacker as the woman hit on her head walked back.

As four of the six women seen in the video start brawling, things take an unexpected turn as a dog comes from nowhere and jumps on them. Then another dog joins in as the fight comes to a halt.

 Details of the events are not known, but the women are later seen resolving the fight and walking away.

Click here to watch video

Tags: , ,
Related News
New study reveals that pets can help heal mental diseases
Beware of fear! | Dog bite nervous people more, proves study
Four dogs burned alive ,16 poisoned in Baner locality in Pune ,on World Animal Day
British woman, body found, mauled by a pack of stray dogs,attacked by wolves,in Greece
Chinese acupuncturist uses traditional medicine to save beloved family cats or dogs who are paralyzed
Children aged seven to 11 years, who read aloud to dogs for 30 minutes in a week, showed improvement in their reading skills.
Top