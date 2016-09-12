Video: Even pets join in as family fights it out in the front lawn

September 12: All families have their ups and downs and every family has their own way of dealing with problems. While most manage to iron out their differences over time, there are others that may not have a simple approach towards issues.

But sometimes these little arguments between family members can go out of hand and in a video posted online some women took it too far when they started fighting it out on the front lawn of their house, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The fight starts with one woman punching another several times on the head and one more woman is heard telling her that she will go to jail. Within no time three others jumped the attacker as the woman hit on her head walked back.

As four of the six women seen in the video start brawling, things take an unexpected turn as a dog comes from nowhere and jumps on them. Then another dog joins in as the fight comes to a halt.

Details of the events are not known, but the women are later seen resolving the fight and walking away.

