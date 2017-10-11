Video: Mumbai doctors remove world’s largest renal tumour weighing 5.5 Kg from woman’s kidney

Mumbai/Maharashtra, October 11: Doctors had removed the world’s largest tumour from a Mumbai woman’s kidney.

Tumours can be life-threatening if they are unattended. Tumours shall be treated on time as they keep growing inside organs. Even the patients fail to realise what a small lump in the body could mean. A lot of patients have been helped by surgically removing tumours. Certain special cases have astonished medical practitioners.

Manju Devi, a 28-year-old woman from Darbhanga had been complaining of a mass on her right-hand side of her body for the last three years. The doctors prescribed a to undergo a scanning, which revealed that she had a had a 31 by 19 cm mass in her body.



The tumour in her kidney was 50 times the size of her Kidney. It was identified as the world’s biggest renal tumour ever discovered. While kidneys normally weigh 110 to 140 grams, the tumour removed from Manju’s kidney weighs 5.5 kg.

The tumour in her abdomen had limited her from doing her day to day activities and the tumour had grown over her intestines and the pancreas.